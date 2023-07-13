Seized items submitted before court in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: The CB-CID sleuths handed over some seized vauable items in Kodanad murder-cum-dacoity case before the Nilgiris district sessions court on Wednesday.

That includes around nine items including two drawings of the estate bungalow, three photographs and other valuables from the rooms of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her aide Sasikala in the palatial bungalow, said sources.

This development comes a day after the CB-CID sleuths sought the session court’s nod to send mobile phones of accused persons in the case for forensic analysis.

In a further development, the police also quizzed estate manager Natarajan and Muniraj, one of the witnesses in the case.

A gang broke into the Kodanad Estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on 23 April, 2017.

Jayalalithaa’s driver and prime accused Kanagaraj died in a road accident in Salem a few days after the incident.

Police arrested 10 persons involved in the crime and questioned around 316 persons in connection with the case, which was later transferred to CB-CID police for a detailed investigation.