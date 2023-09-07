Seer, journo, BJP IT wing chief booked

MADURAI: The Madurai City police (Cyber Crime Wing) have booked a case on Wednesday against Ayodhya-based seer Ramachandra Das Paramhans Acharya, Uttar Pradesh, for declaring Rs 10 crore reward to anyone who beheads Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and brings his head to him and Piyush Rai alias benarasiya, a journalist, who posted the video of the seer burning Udhayanidhi’s poster.

According to a statement from the office of Madurai Commissioner of Police, the case was booked against the seer and the journalist based on a complaint lodged by J Devanesan, DMK Advocate Wing, Madurai.

Meanwhile in Tiruchy, the police booked BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya under various sections based on a complaint by DMK advocates wing organiser MUA Dinakaran. The complaint stated that the BJP IT wing head had twisted the comments made by Udhayanidhi on Sanatana Dharma and spread hatred intentionally.