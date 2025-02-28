Seeman’s wife Kayalvizhi accuses police of personal vendetta in security guard arrest incident

CHENNAI: Kayalvizhi, wife of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has accused the police of arresting their security guard, Amalraj, as part of a personal attack against their family.

According to Thanthi TV, she said that the authorities came to paste the summon notice at their residence in Neelankarai knowing that Seeman was not in the house and it was she who asked Amalraj to remove and give her the summon to read it.

“He (Amalraj) did nothing wrong. The police have beaten up the arrested ones. It is very wrong to be rude to an ex-service man. They have arrested him purely to mentally harass us. My husband is an honest leader, we are not afraid of prison,” she said speaking to reporters.

Further criticising the police she claimed that, “Neelankarai inspector Praveen Rajesh has personal vendetta against us. These things are an attempt to tarnish my husband’s name.”

High drama along with flashing of a gun prevailed at their residence on Thursday when a police inspector went to paste a summon after Seeman failed to appear before the officer at the Valasaravakkam police station in connection the sexual abuse case filed by actress Vijayakshmi in 2011.