Seeman fails to appear before investigators, asked to appear on Feb 28 by police

CHENNAI: As Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) state coordinator Seeman failed to appear before the investigation officer at the Valasaravakkam police station in connection the sexual abuse case filed by an actress in 2011, the police personnel have served a notice at Seeman's residence, directing him to appear at the Valasaravakkam police station on Friday morning at exactly 11 am.

The notice has also been pasted at his house.

His lawyer had appeared at the station on Wednesday and claimed that Seeman has statewide programs and events for about four weeks and requested the cops for four weeks time for Seeman to appear at the station in with their inquiry.