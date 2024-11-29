Seeman withdraws plea on pro-LTTE rally chargesheet

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman withdrew his petition challenging the chargesheet filed against him in a case registered in 2010 for allegedly threatening Sinhalese students here in support of the banned organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman dismissed the plea moved by Seeman as his counsel sought to withdraw the case since the trial in the main case commenced before the George Town magistrate court.

In July 2010, NTK organised a demonstration at George Town, condemning the continuous assault against Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy. It was alleged that Seeman made a public statement in the rally accusing the Union Government of the genocide in Sri Lanka and levelled accusations against the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF).

It was also alleged that NTK cadres wore t-shirts and held placards with the portrait of LTTE leader Prabhakaran (who had since died). Based on the allegations, the North Beach police filed a case against Seeman and submitted the chargesheet.