Seeman urges TN govt to drop proposed Pattinapakkam Secretariat project

Seeman also questioned whether adequate space would be available at the proposed site for government departments, the Assembly, accommodation for ministers and MLAs, parking and other public amenities. He asked whether the location could support the government's stated vision of a Secretariat that would meet its requirements for the next 100 years.

Citing the risk of tsunamis and projections of sea-level rise, Seeman argued that Pattinapakkam was unsuitable for a long-term government complex.

Alleging that the decision appeared to favour the Chief Minister's personal convenience, Seeman termed it a "Thuglaq durbar". He warned that the NTK would mobilise people from the nine fishing hamlets and launch a major protest if the government did not withdraw the proposal.

Seeman assured the fishing communities that the NTK would oppose the project and work with residents to protect their live.