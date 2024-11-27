Seeman under saffron influence, lost Tamil nationalist cause, allege NTK ex-functionaries

TIRUCHY: Rebels who quit Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) recently have accused that there is no democracy in the party and have alleged Chief Coordinator Seeman is under the control of right-wing forces.

The rebels who have formed their own Tamilar Orunginaippu Iyakkam met the press here on Tuesday and charged that Seeman is concerned about his own personal development and never pays attention to the party cadre.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the former NTK functionaries and Tamilar Orunginaippu Iyakkam coordinators Vettri Kumaran, Advocate Prabhu, Dhanasekaran and Pugazhenthi together charged that there is no democracy in the NTK.

The party has deviated from the policy of Tamil nationalism and started concentrating on various other issues. “This has led more than 60 per cent of cadre quitting the party. The people who have the Tamil nationalist feeling have come out of NTK,” Vettri Kumaran said.

Condemning Seeman meeting actor Rajinikanth, Vettri Kumaran said, the meeting of Rajinikanth along with a few right-wing people shows that Seeman is under the control of the saffron party. “This shows how he had gone out of his way and his behaviour itself had changed in recent times that led to the exodus of cadre from the party,” Vettri Kumaran said.

The Tamilar Orunginaippu Iyakkam has scheduled to organise ‘Maaveerar Naal” (Heroes Day) in Tiruchy in which more than 10,000 Tamil nationalists would take part. Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president and MLA Velmurugan, Thaniyarasu, Pachai Tamilagam Katchi SP Udayakumar and others would take part in the meeting, Vettri Kumaran added.