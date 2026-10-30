Seeman to contest Ambasamudram bypoll

Seeman said the NTK has been active on the ground for 15 years without forming alliances or holding power.

He noted that while the electorate has already given opportunities to the DMK, AIADMK, and the newly formed TVK, the NTK remains the untested alternative that stands solely for the people.

"At least I should go into the Assembly and my voice should echo for the people," he told PTI Videos, explaining his decision to enter the electoral fray.