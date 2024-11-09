Seeman thanks Vijay for birthday greeting amid tensions

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi's chief coordinator Seeman expressed gratitude to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay for extending birthday wishes to him on Saturday, amid tensions between both leaders, when the former criticised Vijay’s political stance.

After being on the receiving end of the NTK chief's acidic comments for days, actor and TVK chief Vijay, on Thursday, extended his wishes to the Tamil nationalist leader as he turned 58.

Replying to the social media birthday wish, Seeman took to X to write, “I extend heartfelt thanks to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and brother Vijay.”

The NTK chief had quipped that Vijay lacks clarity in ideology, likening it to a 'rotten egg'. He had also previously stated, “Anyone who stands against our mission is an adversary, regardless of relations. Such a stance isn’t principled; it’s misguided and decayed,” in a direct jab at Vijay’s policies.

Meanwhile, in his long post today, Seeman also thanked other notable leaders, celebrities and journalists who wished him on his 58th birthday, including expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss, and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan.