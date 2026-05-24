Seeman slams TVK government over online approval portal for 8,000 private hospitals

In a statement, Seeman accused the TVK government of betraying its election promises of upgrading government hospitals and modernising rural healthcare infrastructure. He said the move to permit thousands of private hospitals instead of strengthening public healthcare institutions amounted to a "democratic betrayal" of the people who voted the party to power.

Condemning the government's reported decision to provide temporary approvals to hospitals immediately after online applications and permanent licences after inspections, Seeman warned that such a system could lead to irregularities and deterioration in medical standards.