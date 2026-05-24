Seeman slams TVK government over online approval portal for 8,000 private hospitals

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman, on Saturday, strongly criticised the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government for allegedly encouraging privatisation in the healthcare sector, questioning the government's decision to grant temporary approval for 8,000 new private hospitals through an online application process.
In a statement, Seeman accused the TVK government of betraying its election promises of upgrading government hospitals and modernising rural healthcare infrastructure. He said the move to permit thousands of private hospitals instead of strengthening public healthcare institutions amounted to a "democratic betrayal" of the people who voted the party to power.
Condemning the government's reported decision to provide temporary approvals to hospitals immediately after online applications and permanent licences after inspections, Seeman warned that such a system could lead to irregularities and deterioration in medical standards.
Questioning the urgency behind the decision, Seeman asked why the government was prioritising private healthcare expansion without first addressing deficiencies in government hospitals and primary health centres. He further alleged that the move appeared to favour private corporate interests and demanded clarity on whom the government was attempting to satisfy through the policy.
Seeman also criticised the TVK government for allegedly following the same privatisation policies adopted by the BJP-led Union government as well as previous DMK and AIADMK regimes. He questioned where the promised "alternative politics" and "people-centric governance" of the TVK government stood if it continued the same administrative approach.
Urging the government to withdraw the proposal, Seeman demanded that the state focus on improving government hospitals and primary health centres to ensure accessible and quality healthcare for all sections of society.