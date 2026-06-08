Seeman slams Maridhas arrest as abuse of power

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Monday strongly condemned the arrest of YouTuber Maridhas by the State Police, alleging that the action was a clear case of fascism by the ruling TVK government. He accused the government of attempting to suppress dissent and intimidate critics.
In a strongly worded statement, Seeman said the arrest of Maridhas, who has been consistently critical of the government's functioning, reflected the "arrogance of power" and an intolerance towards opposing views. He argued that if the authorities considered Maridhas's remarks defamatory, they should have pursued legal remedies through due process instead of resorting to immediate arrest.
Questioning the government's priorities, Seeman said that stringent action often appears to target political critics, while serious criminal offenders continue to operate freely. He further alleged that ruling party supporters regularly engage in personal attacks, defamatory campaigns, and abusive content online without facing similar legal scrutiny.
Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's earlier remarks encouraging criticism of his administration, Seeman accused the government of contradicting its own stated commitment to democratic values. He claimed the arrest signalled a continuation of practices that curb freedom of expression and warned against the misuse of State power to silence political opponents.
Demanding Maridhas' immediate release, Seeman urged the TVK government to abandon what he termed a "revenge-driven approach" and uphold democratic principles and the right to free expression.