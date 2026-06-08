Seeman slams Maridhas arrest as abuse of power

Questioning the government's priorities, Seeman said that stringent action often appears to target political critics, while serious criminal offenders continue to operate freely. He further alleged that ruling party supporters regularly engage in personal attacks, defamatory campaigns, and abusive content online without facing similar legal scrutiny.

Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's earlier remarks encouraging criticism of his administration, Seeman accused the government of contradicting its own stated commitment to democratic values. He claimed the arrest signalled a continuation of practices that curb freedom of expression and warned against the misuse of State power to silence political opponents.