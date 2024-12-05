Seeman slams BJP-led centre for withholding cyclone relief funds

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman attacked the central government on Thursday for its unwillingness to provide relief to Tamil Nadu even during natural disasters.

“What is the purpose of receiving tax from states if the central government doesn’t help Tamil Nadu even during natural disasters? The Centre has never helped during any cyclones,” he said, adding that financial relief is sanctioned immediately for Bihar and Gujarat.

Taking a dig at the ban on beef consumption in hotels and public places in Assam, Seeman insisted on ensuring food security for all before enforcing such enforcements. “India tops in the export of beef. If a cow is considered sacred, then why is its meat being exported? he asked.

Seeman slammed the DMK government for enacting a drama in the tungsten mining issue as BJP State president K Annamalai claimed it was a proposal made by the TN government to the Centre for mining the raw material. “The NTK will organise a protest on 13 December,” he said.

In a veiled attack against Tiruchy Superintendent of Police V Varunkumar, the NTK leader said an IPS officer calls our party a secessionist force. “Our party secured 36 lakh votes by contesting alone. He lacks the basic qualifications to be an IPS officer. Did he become an IPS officer only to find fault with our party,” he said.