Seeman picks Karaikudi; Naam Tamilar Katchi 's 234 names out

He blasted rival parties at the conference that the alliance formation is more about 'seettu' (seats) and 'notttu' (cash deal), which he doesn't want to be involved in and claimed NTK is the true alternative for the Dravidian majors. Seeman declared on the stage that he was contesting from Karaikudi.

The conference, titled Maatrathai Virumbum Makkalin Maanadu, at Tiruchy, marked the rollout of NTK’s campaign. The party, regarded as the third-largest in the State, had earlier announced 100 candidates for the first phase. The remaining names were unveiled at the conference.

A key feature of the list is the allocation of 50% of seats to women. Of the 234 candidates, 117 are men, and 117 are women, underlining the party’s stated commitment to gender equality in politics.