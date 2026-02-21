Seeman picks Karaikudi; Naam Tamilar Katchi 's 234 names out

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on Saturday released its full list of 234 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections at its State-level conference held in Tiruchy, formally launching the party’s election campaign.
He blasted rival parties at the conference that the alliance formation is more about 'seettu' (seats) and 'notttu' (cash deal), which he doesn't want to be involved in and claimed NTK is the true alternative for the Dravidian majors. Seeman declared on the stage that he was contesting from Karaikudi.
The conference, titled Maatrathai Virumbum Makkalin Maanadu, at Tiruchy, marked the rollout of NTK’s campaign. The party, regarded as the third-largest in the State, had earlier announced 100 candidates for the first phase. The remaining names were unveiled at the conference.
A key feature of the list is the allocation of 50% of seats to women. Of the 234 candidates, 117 are men, and 117 are women, underlining the party’s stated commitment to gender equality in politics.
The party also claimed that all its candidates hold at least one academic degree, describing it as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, with the entire slate of candidates possessing formal higher education qualifications. According to party sources, the list includes 51 candidates with a bachelor’s degree as their highest qualification, 40 engineers, and 33 lawyers, reflecting a strong presence of professionals.
NTK chief coordinator Seeman will contest from Karaikudi in Sivagangai district. Among other candidates, former film director M Kalanjiyam will contest from Thousand Lights in Chennai. Vidyarani Veerappan, daughter of forest brigand Veerappan, has been fielded in Mettur, while party spokesperson Idumbavanam Karthi will contest from Vedaranyam.
With the announcement of all 234 candidates, the NTK has set the stage for a full-fledged electoral contest, projecting itself as an alternative political force in the State.