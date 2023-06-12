Seeman: DMK and BJP run govt on mere publicity

TIRUCHY: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman here on Sunday said that both the DMK and BJP are doing mere publicity and not concerned about people’s development.

Speaking to reporters, Seeman said, the farmers from the tail end areas are forced to wait for water every year and the state government fails to fulfil their needs and Tamil Nadu has been begging for water from neighbouring states as there are no visionary water management projects, he said.

He charged that the increase in the tariff for the commercial EB connection would reflect in the price rise and both consumer and the trader will be affected. “Their livelihood would be affected, but the government instead of solving this, has been publishing volumes of stories,” he added.

Meanwhile, Seeman said that the BJP-led Union government has been abolishing all the PSUs and simply handing it over to the Prime Minister’s friends. “These were built by the sweat of our great leaders and their sweat goes waste. The rulers should rethink about their decision before abolishing the units,” Seeman demanded.

He also said that the Governor has been doing his assigned work by the BJP well and he has been giving contradictory comments each day to create unrest in the state. “We suspect how he cleared IPS,” asked Seeman.

He also charged that both the DMK and BJP are running mere publicity government and least bothered about the people.