Seeman defends NTK's 'crowdfunding' campaign

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman has defended the party's 'Thiral Nidhi' (crowdfunding) model, saying the party relies on contributions from ordinary people rather than seeking funds from big industrialists. After NTK's 'Thiral Nidhi' campaign came under intense criticism, the party chief Seeman has given this explanation.
Responding to continued criticism over the NTK's crowdfunding campaign, Seeman said that the party had not received funds through electoral bonds. He said the party's financial details were submitted to the Election Commission and Income Tax Department.
Seeman said several political movements, including Communist organisations and the DMK in its early days, had raised funds from the public. "Whether it is votes, strength or money, a political movement should receive it from the people, " he said.
Taking a swipe at those criticising NTK's crowdfunding, Seeman questioned the election, social media and influencer-related expenditure of political parties. He also questioned claims by actors entering politics that they had given up salaries running into hundreds of crores of rupees.
"If there are doubts about how we use crowdfunding, those in power can conduct searches at our offices or residences. Repeatedly saying 'crowdfunding, crowdfunding' without evidence is not a political argument, " he said.
Seeman claimed that NTK used public contributions for the party's basic expenses and disaster relief activities, including assistance during floods. He said the party did not use its funds for personal luxury.
He also urged his cadres to treat criticism as a source of strength, while dismissing what he termed defamatory attacks.