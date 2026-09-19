Seeman defends NTK's 'crowdfunding' campaign

Taking a swipe at those criticising NTK's crowdfunding, Seeman questioned the election, social media and influencer-related expenditure of political parties. He also questioned claims by actors entering politics that they had given up salaries running into hundreds of crores of rupees.

"If there are doubts about how we use crowdfunding, those in power can conduct searches at our offices or residences. Repeatedly saying 'crowdfunding, crowdfunding' without evidence is not a political argument, " he said.

Seeman claimed that NTK used public contributions for the party's basic expenses and disaster relief activities, including assistance during floods. He said the party did not use its funds for personal luxury.

He also urged his cadres to treat criticism as a source of strength, while dismissing what he termed defamatory attacks.