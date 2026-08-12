Seeman condemns Minister Maria Wilson’s remarks on Tamil language and love

In a statement, Seeman said the Minister had struggled to pronounce Tamil words clearly while reading the Budget and had also made errors while reading out figures. When MLA Rajendran pointed out the mistakes during the discussion on the demands for grants and urged the Minister to correct them, Wilson’s response and body language reflected “arrogance”, Seeman alleged.

Seeman said accepting a mistake and taking steps to correct it was a sign of political maturity. Instead, he accused the Minister of refusing to correct himself and responding with what he described as the “arrogance of power”.