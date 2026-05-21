Tamil Nadu

Seeman and wife Kayalvizhi blessed with baby girl

The couple, who got married in 2013, already have a son. The latest addition to the family has sparked celebrations among cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi, with many taking to social media to extend their wishes to the party’s chief coordinator.
Seeman and wife Kayalvizhi blessed with baby girl
Seeman and wife Kayalvizhi blessed with baby girl
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CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman and his wife Kayalvizhi have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, drawing congratulatory messages from political leaders, film personalities and supporters across Tamil Nadu, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The couple, who got married in 2013, already have a son. The latest addition to the family has sparked celebrations among cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi, with many taking to social media to extend their wishes to the party’s chief coordinator.

Kayalvizhi is the daughter of late former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Kaalimuthu. Supporters and well-wishers continue to send messages congratulating Seeman on becoming a father for the second time.

Tamil Nadu
Seeman
NTK Seeman
NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman
Kayalvizhi

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