Seeman and wife Kayalvizhi blessed with baby girl

The couple, who got married in 2013, already have a son. The latest addition to the family has sparked celebrations among cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi, with many taking to social media to extend their wishes to the party’s chief coordinator.

Kayalvizhi is the daughter of late former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Kaalimuthu. Supporters and well-wishers continue to send messages congratulating Seeman on becoming a father for the second time.