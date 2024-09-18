Seeman and his coterie exploiting workers for personal gain, allege NTK rebels in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a mini rebellion, a few senior leaders of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) met the press in Tiruchy and claimed that party members who have been with the party for more than 15 years are frustrated with the functioning of the chief coordinator Seeman, alleging domination of a coterie.

The rebel leaders led by Tiruchy regional secretary and advocate R Prabhu said Seeman is under the control of four persons and he does not care about the real cadre who toiled to build the party. “Seeman has exposed himself as unfit to lead the party”, Prabhu said at the press meet on Tuesday.

The NTK workers spending time, earnings and everything for the party for more than 15 years are neglected by the Chief Coordinator Seeman, they alleged. “I joined the party at 30 years of age and I have sacrificed everything for the party. Now, I have been running from one court to another for trials as an accused but Seeman has eaten up everything and has been leading a luxurious life”, Prabhu charged.

Not just me many people other party workers who dedicated their lives for the growth of the party without expecting anything in return are being distanced by the party chief, Prabhu alleged.

“For instance, a senior functionary Sethu Manoharan who was an industrialist had spent almost all his earnings for the party. Now he has been struggling even for daily bread. When ‘Annan’ came to Tiruchy last year and inquired about him, he promised me that he would solve his problems. But one year has gone by, and nothing has happened. Is this good for a leader?”, Prabhu asked.

Stating that the cadre will be with Seeman only when he seeks an apology from the dedicated party workers, Prabhu said. “We have adopted the Tamil Nationalist ideology and so we cannot divert from the pathway which Seeman had already left,” he said.

“Seeman had dismissed several cadre from the party, most of them from the Delta and he must release a white paper on it. Above all, he should change his mindset and work for the party and not for his personal development”, Prabhu said.

He also said that NTK is in no way different from the Dravidian parties when it comes to corruption, sex abuse and filthy speeches. “If the party was properly run, the NTK would have had at least 10 MLAs now and Seeman should retrospect and see what went wrong. Otherwise, there will be an exodus from the NTK”, Prabhu said.

NTK Advocate Wing Organiser Michael Arockiaraj, Tiruchy South District Secretary S Murugesan, former functionaries M Jafar Shah, Madurai Vettrikumaran, A Devaraj and others were present at the press meet.