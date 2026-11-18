In a statement, Seeman alleged that the government was using police machinery to silence critics while failing to take action against TVK legislators facing serious allegations. He cited allegations against Deputy Speaker and MLA Ravishankar, who was accused of threatening a person who approached him over a drinking water issue, and MLA Arul Vignesh, who was accused of sending obscene messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector and attempting to trespass into her residence.

Questioning the police's selective approach, Seeman asked why action was being expedited against opposition members for their YouTube videos and social media posts while complaints against ruling party legislators remained unaddressed.