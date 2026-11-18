CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Wednesday condemned the TVK government for registering a case against his party's propaganda secretary Saattai Duraimurugan over his social media posts, accusing Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of adopting double standards in dealing with allegations against ruling party members.
In a statement, Seeman alleged that the government was using police machinery to silence critics while failing to take action against TVK legislators facing serious allegations. He cited allegations against Deputy Speaker and MLA Ravishankar, who was accused of threatening a person who approached him over a drinking water issue, and MLA Arul Vignesh, who was accused of sending obscene messages to the Kallakurichi District Collector and attempting to trespass into her residence.
Questioning the police's selective approach, Seeman asked why action was being expedited against opposition members for their YouTube videos and social media posts while complaints against ruling party legislators remained unaddressed.
He also alleged that TVK supporters were targeting NTK leaders and cadres with abusive comments and defamatory posts on social media, without facing police action. Referring to a drug related video from Karaikudi, he accused TVK supporters of falsely linking the person featured in it to NTK, despite the police reportedly denying the association.
Seeman further questioned the government's response to complaints filed by his party and court directions on the issue, demanding transparency from the police.
Stating that cases would not silence NTK, Seeman said the party would continue to raise its voice against what he termed the government's authoritarian approach.