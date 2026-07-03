Seeking road over bridge, residents block Tiruchy-Dindigul bypass

The protesting residents said that they were demanding an elevated road over a bridge in the particular place, as they were using a temporary cut road on the highway, but the NHAI had different thoughts. They closed the temporary arrangement instead of initiating steps to construct a bridge. They demanded that the elevated road over the bridge must be constructed immediately and block vehicle movement.

The traffic on the Tiruchy-Dindigul bypass was at a standstill for around two hours. On information, the Srirangam RDO Tamilmani, Manapparai Tahsildhar Sundarapandian and police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating residents. After assurance by the officials on the opening of the closed road, the residents withdrew their protest.