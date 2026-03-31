Seeking CM’s intervention: LPG shortage shuts 20% of hostels, PGs, says TN association

“Due to the inability to meet demand and financial difficulties, an owner committed suicide. We mandate the immediate intervention of CM Stalin to resolve the issue,” the association said during a press meet held in Chennai on Tuesday.

They stated that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced an allocation of 70% of commercial cylinders to the states starting from March 27. However, they are facing a significant shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, which would directly affect 20,000 hostels and over 2 lakh staff working in them.