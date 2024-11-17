Seek 50% share from tax pool for states, PMK tells DMK government

CHENNAI: As the 16th finance commission is visiting Chennai to discuss the revenue sharing with the State government, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the DMK regime to seek 50 per cent revenue share from the central government for states.

Anbumani said that the commission will be meeting the Chief Minister and others during the four-day visit and urged the DMK government to utilise the opportunity.

"After the formation of finance commissions, developed states like Tamil Nadu are suffering. This should change. There is no doubt that tax revenue from developed states should be given to underdeveloped states. But the revenue sharing policies should not exploit developed states," he added.

He added that Tamil Nadu contributes up to 10 per cent of the total tax revenue of the country. But, only 41 per cent of the total tax revenue is shared with the states, he said.

"Of the 41 per cent, only 4.079 per cent is shared with Tamil Nadu. During the 9th Finance Commission, Tamil Nadu was getting 7.931 per cent. The state government should ensure a hike in the revenue sharing," he urged.

Saying that revenue sharing to the State governments should be increased to 50 per cent, Anbumani demanded the central government to stop collecting cess.

"If the central government and the Finance Commission think that stopping CESS is not possible, cess collection should also be shared with state governments," he urged.

In another statement, Anbumani requested the state and central governments to expedite the expansion of Salem Airport works.

"A weather station should be installed in Yercaud to improve the efficiency of flight operations," he added.