SED issues guidelines for district education review, focus will be on school infrastructure and academics

CHENNAI: For all schools in the State, the School Education Department (SED) has issued a set of guidelines for conducting district education reviews to improve the educational systems and standards.



The set of guidelines was issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena through the department to systematically enhance the educational landscape within the district and align with the State’s mission to advance societal development through comprehensive reforms.

The district education review is being structured to be conducted monthly with the district revenue administration and rural development review meetings. And, the review will focus on three primary themes such as; school infrastructure, education-related services and issues, and academics.

For schools, the review will focus on assessing, maintaining, and constructing the required school facilities and providing basic amenities. In this connection, effective coordination with relevant departments such as private works, rural development, municipal administration, and more.

Additionally, the review will focus on transportation, nutrition, programmes, health services, policy integration, and more. And, in academics, the review will address curriculum effectiveness, teaching, and student performance assessments, with a focus on technology integration in education.

Also, the team in every discussion will review TN palli paarvai — classroom observation, Ennum Ezhuthum Mission, Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, Vanavil Mandram, Vasippu Iyakkam and Vizhuthugal (alumni connect programme).

The district-level monitoring committee will consist of the Collector as chairperson and members as police superintendent, project director, District Rural Development Agency, commissioner of city corporation and municipality, CEO, social welfare officer, RTO, school management, teachers, and directors of Adi Dravidar Welfare department, Backward Class Welfare department and Health department.