Security enhanced in other courts in Madras HC complex; visitors to be frisked

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu police to enhance the security at other courts within its premises, including regular screening and frisking, so as to ensure the safety of the courts.

“It is shocking that the investigation revealed that two persons casually entered into the court complex with country made bombs which were recovered from the spot where BSP leader K Armstrong was murdered. Hence, it is high time to expand the security checking to all other courts within the High Court complex,” held a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) P Kumaresan and additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj submitted the status report of the investigation regarding the incident where country bombs were brought into the court campus.

It revealed that Krishnakumar alias ‘Mottai’ Krishnan and Hariharan, two accused persons in the murder of BSP leader Armstrong, entered the court campus on a two-wheeler with two country made bombs concealed in a lunch bag. The explosives were handed over to another accused, Arul, and the bombs were finally given to Thiruvengadam, a key accused in the murder.

After the investigation revealed that country made bombs were brought into the court campus, the bench issued direction to expand the checking of visitors, as is being done in the High Court, to all other courts, including sessions courts, family court, and other courts within the complex.

The court allowed the police to deploy personnel in plainclothes to collect information regarding any suspicious activity within the campus and take further actions. It also directed the police to install CCTVs to monitor suspicious activities to avoid untoward incidents.

The bench also requested the principal sessions judge to cooperate with the police for security, noting that it was pivotal for the safety of the court. The State law officers submitted that the Tamil Nadu police were already granted consent to provide the security checking.

After the submission, the bench directed the Tamil Nadu police to conduct the checking with the required equipment for frisking and screening. When the members from the bar associations raised apprehensions that they may face inconvenience, the bench made it clear that the checking should be minimal and without causing any inconveniences.

The bench also requested the bar associations to render their cooperation and also suggested that the advocates come in advance to the court to avoid inconveniences.

The directions were issued while hearing a batch of petitions seeking to quash the Goondas Act provisions slapped against the accused booked in the Armstrong murder case.