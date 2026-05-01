Security concerns as TVK office torched

TVK candidate S Ramesh said unidentified persons set fire to his campaign office in Pettavaithalai under Andhanallur union in Tiruchy district, reducing it to ashes and damaging party materials in the area.

"My constituency election office was burnt down by unknown persons in the early hours. Banners placed there were also torn. A complaint has been lodged, and the police must swiftly identify and arrest those responsible," he said in a social media post.