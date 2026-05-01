Security concerns as TVK office torched

CHENNAI: The alleged torching of a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) election office in Srirangam constituency early Friday has triggered concerns over law and order ahead of vote counting, with the party seeking immediate intervention from the Election Commission of India.
TVK candidate S Ramesh said unidentified persons set fire to his campaign office in Pettavaithalai under Andhanallur union in Tiruchy district, reducing it to ashes and damaging party materials in the area.
"My constituency election office was burnt down by unknown persons in the early hours. Banners placed there were also torn. A complaint has been lodged, and the police must swiftly identify and arrest those responsible," he said in a social media post.
Ramesh alleged that inputs suggesting possible attempts to disrupt the counting process had heightened apprehensions among party workers. "There is information that rival elements may try to indulge in violence at the counting centre. This raises serious concerns about whether the process will be conducted in a free and secure manner," he said, urging enhanced security arrangements.
Appealing to the election authorities, he called for immediate intervention to ensure a transparent and peaceful counting process.
Condemning the incident, TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna termed it politically instigated and demanded strict action.
"The office has been attacked and party banners destroyed. Such acts reflect the desperation of those fearing electoral defeat, " he said, alluding to the ruling DMK.
Alleging that anti-people forces were unable to accept the party's growing support, he urged the Election Commission to direct the police to take prompt action and enforce preventive measures to maintain order on the counting day.