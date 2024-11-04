Security beefed up in Coimbatore ahead of CM Stalin's visit

CHENNAI: Security has been beefed up in Coimbatore ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to the city on Nov 5 and 6 to inspect the implementation of government schemes.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at the Coimbatore airport from Chennai at 10 am where he would be welcomed by Minister Senthilbalaji, according to a Maalaimalar report.

At 11.30 am he is all set to inaugurate the Elcot Information Technology Park in Vilankurichi which spans over 3.94 acres and is built at a cost of Rs 114.16 crores.

Following this, Stalin would present orders to those exempted from land acquisition by the TNHB at Suguna marriage hall.

At 4pm, the CM is expected to hold an interaction with executives of gold jewellery industry and discuss their grievances.

Following this, he would chair a meeting with DMK senior members at Podanur to discuss strategies for the upcoming 2026 elections.

The following day, Stalin would inspect the world at the Semmozhi Poonga that is in progress at the Coimbatore prison.

He would also be laying the foundation stone for the Kalaignar library that is coming up at a cost of Rs 300 crores in the prison premises, after which he plans to return to Chennai.

Preparation work by the DMK party cadres is in full swing to welcome the Chief Minister and a massive stage is being erected so members of public can watch the foundation stone laying event for the library.

Police personnel from the city and its outskirts have been pressed into service for the CM's visit.