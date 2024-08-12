Security at CMC Vellore tightened after email death threat to Durai Dayanidhi

CHENNAI: Security at the Christian College Medical College Hospital (CMC) in Vellore was beefed up on Sunday following a death threat to Durai Dayanidhi Azhagiri, as reported by Maalai Malar.

Hospitals authorities said that an email claiming that the life of Durai who is being treated at CMC for the past few months, was under threat, was sent to the hospital's medical superintendent office.

The email prompted an immediate complaint to Vellore District Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Kiran Shruti. The cybercrime branch has launched an investigation into the matter.

Durai, a Tamil film producer and distributor, is the son of former Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers MK Azhagiri and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's nephew. He is undergoing physiotherapy at CMC for the past few months. His father Azhagiri and other family members have been with him at the hospital.

Following the threat, to ensure Dayanidhi's safety, three plainclothes policemen, led by a sub-inspector, have been deployed at the hospital premises since Saturday evening.

Additionally, four more non-uniformed officers have been instructed to carry out security and surveillance work at the premises.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police Thirunavukarasu personally inspected the hospital and its security arrangements on Sunday morning and advised the personnel stationed to be alert throughout.

An investigation into the email death threat is under way based on the complaint filed by the hospital management. Details of the email are however only enclosed in communication to the hospital administration and the Superintendent of Police, cops said.