Secure fishers’ release from Lanka: CM to Centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday apprised the Centre of the arrest of 22 fishermen and the seizure of their three boats by Sri Lanka in two separate incidents, and sought swift measures to secure the release of the men and their boats. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said, “Given the sensitivity of this matter, I appeal to you to intervene swiftly and to decisively secure the immediate release of our fishermen and their boats.”