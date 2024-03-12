Begin typing your search...

Secure fishers’ release from Lanka: CM to Centre

Given the sensitivity of this matter, I appeal to you to intervene swiftly and to decisively secure the immediate release of our fishermen and their boats.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 March 2024 9:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-11 21:00:20.0  )
Secure fishers’ release from Lanka: CM to Centre
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday apprised the Centre of the arrest of 22 fishermen and the seizure of their three boats by Sri Lanka in two separate incidents, and sought swift measures to secure the release of the men and their boats. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said, “Given the sensitivity of this matter, I appeal to you to intervene swiftly and to decisively secure the immediate release of our fishermen and their boats.”

TamilnaduFishermenCM StalinFishing BoatsSri Lanka
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X