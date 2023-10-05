Sector specific policies, parks will fetch investments: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday exuded confidence that the sector-specific parks and policies and schemes unveiled by the state government would bring large-scale investments to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hitachi Energy Technology and Innovation Centre here, Stalin said, "To attract investments into the State, we are creating sector-specific parks with world-class infrastructure. To bring investments in emerging areas of growth, we have also been unveiling sector-specific policies and schemes." Citing the Research and Development schemes, innovation hubs and skill development centres unveiled by the state government, the CM said, "We firmly believe that these initiatives will help bring investments to Tamil Nadu on a large scale."

Advising the industrial sector to keep pace with the rapid growth in technology world over, Stalin referred to the State R&D Policy released in July last year and said that there has been an increase in the number of R&D, innovation, startups and Global Capability Centres opening up in the State, resulting in the creation of large number of opportunities for industrialists, academicians and startups.

In the past two years, Global Capability Centres and R&D Centres have either opened new facilities or expanded their existing operations. The phenomenal growth in the areas of GCC and R&D Centres has brought immense pride to Tamil Nadu, which already enjoys great repute in the manufacturing sector worldwide, he added.

Reiterating that the current pace of economic growth lends him the confidence that the state was not far from realizing its ambition of making Tamil Nadu a $ 1 trillion economy, Stalin thanked Hitachi for introducing the modern technology and establishing the world-class innovation and Technology centres that would showcase to 'our' local talent the amount of opportunities available on a global scale.

Stalin said the Technology and Innovation Centre spread over 3 lakh square feet, including a laboratory built on 50,000 sqft would provide 2,500 high tech jobs for experts in the domain of energy. The CM also requested Hitachi to be the state's Ambassadors and mobilize Japanese companies to participate in the Global Investor's Meet to be held here in January, 2024.

State industries minister TRB Rajaa, health minister Ma Subramanian, industries secretary V Arun Roy, CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu V Vishnu and CEO of Hitachi Energy Claudio Facchin also took part in the function.