Section of Tiruchy airport staff protest parking fee collection

TIRUCHY: Employees of private air service attached to Tiruchy International Airport staged a protest on Thursday against the collection of fees for their vehicles.

It is said that the parking facility of the new terminal in Tiruchy International Airport was given to a private firm from Bihar which fixed Rs 50 for the car per 10 minutes and Rs 20 for two-wheeler.

While several airlines took care of the fees for their employees, a particular air service had delayed the payment of parking fees for their staff. On Thursday, the parking fee collection agents, who are mainly Hindi-speaking, stopped the staff of the air service who have not taken care of the service. Soon, they stopped their vehicles in the middle of the road and staged a protest. They said that the airport staff can avail of the monthly fee facility of Rs 250 for two-wheeler users and their firm had promised to pay the amount from November 1.

“It was informed to the firm that takes care of parking fees but the staff are not able to understand. It seems there is some communication gap. The collection agents are not bothered whatever we explain but particularly to collect the fee,” the protesting members said.

Later, the officials visited the spot and pacified the agitating members and they left the place.