Section of Madurai CSI church protests against ‘pastor’ Sebastian

MADURAI: Several parishioners of the CSI Christ Church, Ilanthope Pastorate from Karimedu thronged the district Collectorate in Madurai on Monday, urging action against ‘pastor’ Sebastian. They alleged that he is not a pastor and no way connected to the CSI Christ Church, Ilanthope.

Honorary Secretary of the Pastorate Committee W Rajesh alleged that Sebastian is staying in the church at the instigation of some parishioners. With the support of ten parishioners, Sebastian is trying to usurp power and the church property, he alleged. “When we raised objections in December last, those parishioners used abusive language, threatened and went on to attack us,” he said. Despite lodging a complaint with the Karimedu police over the incident on December 24, 2023.

On the contrary police is conducting inquiry into a false SC/ST atrocities Act, the protesting members claimed. They claim that one of the committee members came under life threat January 20 by criminals hired by the opposite camp. Citing these incidents, Rajesh said there’s no safety for the Pastorate Committee members and sought action against the Sebastian and ten other parishioners.

Rajesh said, from 2017 onwards some of the parishioners misused the religious title of the church and registered it as a society. A lawsuit was filed against such registration and the case is pending before the High Court.