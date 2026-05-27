Secretariat informs Election Commission on 4 seats vacated by AIADMK

The MLAs representing Madurantakam, Perundurai, Dharapuram and Ambasamudram had submitted their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar. After accepting the resignations, the Speaker issued a gazette notification formally declaring the four seats vacant.

Following the completion of the Assembly procedure, the Secretariat forwarded copies of the gazette notification to the Election Commission of India for further action. Officials said the ECI would now take steps to announce by-elections to the four constituencies.