Secondary grade teachers to protest on February 12

CHENNAI: Yet again putting added pressure on the government to get their demands resolved, the members of Secondary Grade Seniority Teacher’s Association (SSTA) have announced State-wide protest at DPI campus on February 12.

The demands of the teachers to address the pay gap is due to teachers appointed after June 2009 are faced with a pay discrepancy of Rs 3,170 for the same amount of work than those appointed on or before May 31, 2009.

As per the members, the demands made by nearly 20,000 SGTs for equal pay for equal work has been pending for the last 15 years, during both the AIADMK and DMK governments in office.

Speaking to DT Next, a SSTA member said, “During our protest in September last year, the school education minister assured us that the committee formed will submit a report in three-months to address the issue.

However, so far, neither action nor report has been submitted regarding this.”