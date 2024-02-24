Secondary-grade teachers to intensify protests in all districts from Monday

CHENNAI: The Secondary-grade teachers (SGTs) protest on demanding 'equal pay for equal work', entering day seven today, will be further intensified across the State from Monday.

Strongly urging the DMK government to address their demands, the members of Secondary Grade Seniority Teacher's Association (SSTA) have been protesting at DPI campus in the city.

Despite, close to a week since the protest, the SGTs claim that they have received no response from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The teachers who have been protesting for close to a decade allege that nearly 20,000 teachers have been deprived of their salary difference of Rs 3,170 from other teachers. And, several thousand teachers have already retired without receiving their rightful salary.

The pay disparity arises when teachers appointed after June 2009 of Rs 3,170 for the same amount of work than those appointed on or before May 31, 2009.

Due to which, the SGTs and SSTA members say that they are forced to hold protests in all districts.

"We have been conducting protests only in Chennai. However, to get the attention of the CM and the minister on such a serious and prolonged issue, we have decided to begin the protests in respective districts. We have been deprived of our rights for quite a long," said a senior member of SSTA.

So far, in Chennai alone close to 1,000 SGTs have been detained by the police. However, despite assuring timely action, the Education Department Minister, officials and CM had failed to act, claim protestors.