Secondary grade teachers protest enters fourth day

CHENNAI: Over 7,000 secondary-grade teachers (SGT) have entered their fourth day of indefinite hunger strike at DPI campus here on Sunday demanding equal pay for equal work.



The members of Secondary Grade Seniority Teacher's Association (SSTA) began their hunger strike on September 28. And, the protestors have claimed that so far none of the education department higher officials or the minister of school education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had met them to address their demands.

Urging the DMK government to fulfil their poll promise, the protesting teachers said that nearly 20,000 SGTs are being affected by the pay disparity. And, despite protesting for the past 14 years, both the AIADMK and DMK governments have not paid attention to their demands.

Speaking to DT NEXT, one of the protesting teachers said, "Teachers appointed after June 2009 are faced with a pay discrepancy of Rs 3,170 for the same amount of work than those appointed on or before May 31, 2009."

"And, the seventh pay commission has further widened the gap, drastically affecting the teachers community, "he added.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss, urging the government, said, "Without further delay, the State government should direct the education minister to meet the protestors at the earliest. Also, take steps to fulfil their demands."

Meanwhile, as an effect of the hunger strike, 114 teachers have been admitted at the hospital for treatment and eight teachers are reeling from health concerns at the protesting site.