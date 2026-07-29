Secondary grade teachers demand equal pay for equal work government, among others

In a representation addressed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the association said that teachers appointed before June 1, 2009, continued to receive a higher basic pay than those recruited after that date, despite both groups performing identical duties and possessing the same qualifications.

According to SSTA, the anomaly arose during the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission, when the revised pay fixation resulted in post-2009 recruits starting with a lower basic pay. The association said that the disparity, initially amounting to Rs 3,170 in basic pay, had widened over the years due to annual increments and periodic pay revisions, affecting nearly 27,000 teachers across TN. It has appealed to the government to implement ‘equal pay for equal work’ by removing the disparity.