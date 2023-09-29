Secondary grade teachers begin indefinite strike on DPI campus

CHENNAI: Demanding the Tamil Nadu government to address pay disparity for several years now, nearly 6,000 members of Secondary Grade Seniority Teacher’s Association (SSTA) began an indefinite hunger strike at DPI campus here on Thursday.

The Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) are urging the DMK government to fulfil their election promise on equal pay for equal work to all teachers.

Speaking to DT Next, J Robert, general secretary of SSTA said, “We have staged multiple protests in the last 14 years, demanding both AIADMK and DMK governments to fulfil our demands. But, now we once again urge the DMK government to fulfil our demand of ‘equal pay for equal work’ as promised during the election campaign by party leader MK Stalin.”

He said that the the hunger strike will continue till demands are met. “Four teachers took ill on the first day but we will proceed till the government is forced to pay heed to our demands,” Robert added.