Addressing the chief minister, the association welcomed the government's decision to withdraw the cases filed against teachers during their agitation and expressed gratitude for the move.

The association recalled that secondary grade teachers appointed after 2009 had been demanding equal pay, alleging a basic pay disparity of Rs 5,200 compared with teachers appointed before 2009, despite performing similar duties.

Nearly 20,000 teachers are affected by the disparity, which has continued for nearly 17 years, causing financial hardship. As part of their agitation, teachers had staged several protests across Chennai and other parts of the state between December 2025 and January 2026. During the protests, police had detained several teachers and registered criminal cases against them.