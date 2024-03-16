Second World Classical Tamil Conference to be held in June 2025: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the Tamil Nadu government will conduct Second World Classical Tamil Conference in June. The conference will be held in Chennai for 5 days.

In a statement, Stalin recalled various measures taken for Tamil development including awards to scholars and nationalizing books of popular writers.

He said that museum at Keezhadi has been constructed to demonstrate knowledge and culture of ancient Tamils.

Porunai museum is being constructed. First World Classical Tamil Conference was conducted in Coimbatore 2010.

It may be noted that the previous editions of World Tamil conference were held in TN during the DMK regime.