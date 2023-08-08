Second round of TN engineering counselling to be held from August 9

CHENNAI: The second round of counselling for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu will begin from Wednesday with more than 60,000 candidates eligible to participate according to their rank list.

The first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2023) was completed with 22,761 students, who secured cut-off marks from 200 to 177, participated.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Technical Education, a wing of Higher Education Department, which conducts TNEA, have allocated engineering seats to over 19,000 students according to their choice of courses and colleges.

With all the formalities including reporting to the colleges was over, the second round of counselling for engineering aspirants, who secured rank from 176.99 to 142 and from general category, were eligible to participate.

A senior official from DOTE told DT Next on Tuesday that for the second round of counselling, as many as 64,288 are expected to participate. "Choice filling will be held from August 9 to 11", he said adding "the tentative allotment of seats will be released on August 12".

Stating that the tentative allotment should be confirmed by on or before August 13, the DOTE official said that the students, who got the tentative allotment, should report to their respective colleges on or before August 19.

As DT-Next reported, the official confirmed that Computer Science and Information Technology with Artificial Intelligence and Data Science specialisation was the most preferred choice this year with about 10,700 students (out of the total 19,000) have opted.

"With only a few hundred seats available for these courses, likely there would be a tough competition among the students in the second round of engineering counselling", he added.

He said the third and final round of counselling will be held from August 22 to 24 with over 50,000 students, who secured rank between 141.86 and 77.50, were eligible to participate. "The rank list was prepared for more than 1.7 lakh students this year", he added.

The official said the second round of counselling will be held for the government school students, who have availed 7.5% horizontal reservation and from the general category, from August 9 to 11.