Second round of seat-sharing talks between Congress and DMK on Feb 9

CHENNAI: Congress will meet the DMK seat-sharing committee for second round of talks on February 9 ahead of Lok Sabha elections.



The first round of talks took place at DMK's headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Sunday. The meeting was attended by the Grand Old Party's national leaders Mukul Wasnik and Salman Khurshid besides TN incharge Ajay Kumar and state leader KS Alagiri.

However in the second round, Congress will have representations from the state alone.