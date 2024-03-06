Second round of seat-sharing talks between AIADMK and DMDK underway

CHENNAI: After the round one of seat-sharing meeting ended on a positive note, AIADMK and DMDK are taking alliance talks further on Wednesday.



The DMDK delegation comprising Elangovan, Parthasarathy and Mohanraj are at the MGR Maligai in Royapettah for the second round of talks.

Representing the AIADMK, KP Munusamy, Dindigul Srinivasan, Thangamani, Velumani and Benjamin are holding the discussions with the DMDK delegation to clinch the deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.