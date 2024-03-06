Begin typing your search...

Second round of seat-sharing talks between AIADMK and DMDK underway

Representing the AIADMK, KP Munusamy, Dindigul Srinivasan, Thangamani, Velumani and Benjamin are holding the discussions with the DMDK delegation to clinch the deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 March 2024 1:02 PM GMT
Second round of seat-sharing talks between AIADMK and DMDK underway
X

AIADMK and DMDK leaders

CHENNAI: After the round one of seat-sharing meeting ended on a positive note, AIADMK and DMDK are taking alliance talks further on Wednesday.

The DMDK delegation comprising Elangovan, Parthasarathy and Mohanraj are at the MGR Maligai in Royapettah for the second round of talks.

Representing the AIADMK, KP Munusamy, Dindigul Srinivasan, Thangamani, Velumani and Benjamin are holding the discussions with the DMDK delegation to clinch the deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AIADMKDMDKLok Sabha pollsLok Sabha electionsLS pollsKP MunusamyDindigul SrinivasanThangamaniVelumaniBenjaminElangovanParthasarathyMohanrajTamil Nadu
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X