Second round of MBBS counselling begins today

CHENNAI: The second round of counselling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS seats in the State government medical colleges, ESIC colleges, management quota seats in self-financing medical colleges, and private universities commenced on Monday morning.

The Directorate Of Medical Education and Research stated that the registration process started from August 21, 2023, at 10 am and will end on Tuesday at 5 pm. The choice filling and locking process will start from Thursday at 10 am till 5 pm on August 28.

Following this, the process of seat allotment will be done on August 29 and August 30. The results are expected to be announced on August 31.

The candidates can download the provisional allotment order from September 1 till 5 pm on September 4.

The last date for reporting to college after the second round of counselling is on September 4, until 5 pm.

For the choice filling, the candidates have been given the option of filling in the categories for which they have applied in Round 1.

The candidates are encouraged to analyse the choices available and fill in their choices in order of their preference.

Meanwhile, the candidates who have not resigned their seats in round one will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for round two counselling.

A notification from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research stated that "Candidates are advised that the resignation process is entirely online and the candidates who resign, have to download their resignation letter and submit the same to their allotted colleges for getting back their original certificates. Candidates who give consent for re-allotment in round two counselling and participate in round two counseling, but are not re-allotted, will have to retain the seat."