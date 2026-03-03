Materials worth lakhs gutted in second fire this year at Thoothukudi thermal plant

THOOTHUKUDI: In the second major fire at the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station within a year, materials worth several lakh rupees were damaged after a blaze broke out in the coal pulverising section in the early hours of Tuesday. Power generation, however, was not affected as coal supply continued through an alternate conveyor belt.
Firefighters battled the flames for nearly five-and-a-half hours before bringing the blaze under control around 10.30 am. A total of seven fire tenders from Thoothukudi, Thermal Nagar, NTPL Port and SPIC were deployed in the operation. Officials said one conveyor belt and electrical equipment, including motors, were damaged in the incident.
The loss is estimated to run into several lakh rupees, though the exact extent of damage is yet to be assessed. A team of officials from Chennai is expected to inspect the plant and evaluate the losses.
The thermal power station, owned by the Tamil Nadu government, functions near the VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi. It has five units of 210 MW each, with a total installed capacity of 1,050 MW. In a fire accident last year, Units 1 and 2 were completely damaged and are currently under maintenance. At present, around 630 MW of electricity is being generated through Units 3, 4 and 5.
Around 4.50 am on Tuesday, coal transported through a conveyor belt was being pulverised when a fire suddenly broke out in the processing section. The flames spread to nearby electric motors and equipment, and a conveyor belt located a short distance away also caught fire.
On receiving information, District Fire Officer Karunakaran, Assistant Officer Nattar Anandi, Thoothukudi Fire Station Officer Gomathi Amudha, Transport Officer Sivanandha Gokul, Thermal Nagar Fire Station Officer Lingadurai and fire personnel rushed to the spot.
Thermal Nagar police have registered a case and investigation is under way.