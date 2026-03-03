Materials worth lakhs gutted in second fire this year at Thoothukudi thermal plant

Firefighters battled the flames for nearly five-and-a-half hours before bringing the blaze under control around 10.30 am. A total of seven fire tenders from Thoothukudi, Thermal Nagar, NTPL Port and SPIC were deployed in the operation. Officials said one conveyor belt and electrical equipment, including motors, were damaged in the incident.

The loss is estimated to run into several lakh rupees, though the exact extent of damage is yet to be assessed. A team of officials from Chennai is expected to inspect the plant and evaluate the losses.