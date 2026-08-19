Second dengue death reported at Tenkasi Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman died of dengue at the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp near Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district, where several people have reportedly been affected by fever over the past month.
More than 150 families have been residing at the camp near Boganallur in Kadayanallur taluk for the past 35 years. Over the last month, more than 50 residents have reportedly suffered from fever and received treatment at various hospitals.
Recently, 13-year-old Rihana Mary, daughter of Rajan-Saila Sri, died while undergoing treatment for dengue at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.
Meanwhile, Narmala (27), wife of Dinesh and a resident of the same camp, was also undergoing treatment for dengue at the Tirunelveli government hospital. She died on Tuesday despite treatment.
Following the reported dengue cases, health and sanitation activities were intensified at the camp.
Residents alleged that garbage from surrounding areas was being brought and dumped near the camp and that some of it was being set on fire, creating unhygienic conditions.
They urged the authorities to remove the garbage and ensure that the area around the camp is kept clean to prevent further spread of dengue.