Second dengue death reported at Tenkasi Sri Lankan Tamil refugee camp

Two deaths reported

Recently, 13-year-old Rihana Mary, daughter of Rajan-Saila Sri, died while undergoing treatment for dengue at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Narmala (27), wife of Dinesh and a resident of the same camp, was also undergoing treatment for dengue at the Tirunelveli government hospital. She died on Tuesday despite treatment.

Following the reported dengue cases, health and sanitation activities were intensified at the camp.

Residents alleged that garbage from surrounding areas was being brought and dumped near the camp and that some of it was being set on fire, creating unhygienic conditions.

They urged the authorities to remove the garbage and ensure that the area around the camp is kept clean to prevent further spread of dengue.