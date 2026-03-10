Seat talks hit roadblock as Left wants more, DMK firm on 5 each

Sources said the DMK leadership conveyed to the CPM and the CPI that the party was willing to offer only five seats each, fewer than what the Left parties contested in the previous election.

A CPM delegation led by state secretary P Shanmugam met the DMK's seat-sharing committee at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, on Tuesday. CPM leaders K Kanagaraj, K Samuelraj and S Kannan also participated in the meeting.

Senior DMK leaders, including headquarters secretary KN Nehru and party treasurer TR Baalu, could not attend the meeting owing to the party's state conference in Tiruchy and the ongoing Parliament session.