Seat-sharing talks: DMK to meet VCK representatives on Jan 30, Communists on Feb 3 and 4

CHENNAI: As the first round of seat-sharing talks between DMK and Congress ended 'satisfactorily' on January 28, leaders of the Dravidian major would meet with other allies this week.

Under this backdrop, VCK representatives will meet DMK's seat-sharing committee on Tuesday (January 30) followed by CPI on February 3 and CPM on February 4.

All the three parties were allotted two seats each in the previous Lok Sabha election. CPM candidates contested from Madurai and Coimbatore; VCK from Chidambaram and Villupuram (MP D Ravikumar was fielded under the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol) and CPI fought from Tiruppur and Nagapattinam. All the candidates had a successful election.