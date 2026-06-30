Sea recedes by 100 feet at Thiruchendur; devotees warned against venturing onto rocks

According to a Daily Thanthi report, The phenomenon was witnessed in the coastal stretch between the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple and the Ayya Vaikundar Avathara Pathi. Local residents said the sea regularly recedes in this area during new moon and full moon days, as well as on the days immediately before and after them.

As the water level dropped, several submerged rocks became visible, attracting devotees and tourists to the shoreline.