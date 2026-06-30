Sea recedes by 100 feet at Thiruchendur; devotees warned against venturing onto rocks

THOOTHUKUDI: Sea water receded by nearly 100 feet along the Thiruchendur coast on the occasion of the full moon, exposing algae-covered rocks near the shoreline and drawing the attention of devotees and visitors on Tuesday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, The phenomenon was witnessed in the coastal stretch between the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple and the Ayya Vaikundar Avathara Pathi. Local residents said the sea regularly recedes in this area during new moon and full moon days, as well as on the days immediately before and after them.
As the water level dropped, several submerged rocks became visible, attracting devotees and tourists to the shoreline.
Despite warnings about the slippery and dangerous conditions, some devotees climbed onto the exposed rocks and stopped to take selfies. The algae-covered surface posed a risk of slipping and falling.
Police personnel and temple beach security staff advised visitors not to venture into the exposed areas and cautioned them against standing on the rocks. Officials continued to monitor the shoreline and urged devotees to follow safety instructions while visiting the beach.