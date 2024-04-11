Sea in Rameswaram recedes by 200 metres, triggers fears among fishermen, public

CHENNAI: Bringing back traumatic memories of 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the sea in Rameswaram receded by about 200 metres, triggering panic and fear among the fishermen community in the coastal region.

According to a Thanthi TV report, boats stationed along the beachfront in Rameswaram and Pamban harbour were grounded by the receding of the sea.

When the matter was brought to the attention of the experts at the Central Marine Fisheries, the researchers assuaged the fears of a tsunami and said it is likely to be caused by climate change. The situation would soon return to normal and the fishermen need not be worried, they added.

While sea receding is not an unusual phenomenon, what caused apprehensions among the fishermen in Rameswaram, Pamban, Agni Teertham beach, Sangumal beach, and nearby coastal region is that it usually happens during the monsoon season. This time, however, it is happening during summer time, which has made them worried, reports said.