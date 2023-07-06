Sea in Rameswaram recedes by 200 meters

CHENNAI: The sea in Rameswaram receded by about 200 meters resulting in fishermen not venturing into the sea, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

As a result, the country boats parked to venture into the sea were stopped, and the boats parked at Pamban Fishing Harbour were also stopped from venturing into the sea.

As per the report, fishermen have stated that during such a windy season, the seawater normally recedes in areas such as the Harbor, Agni Theertham Beach, Sangumal Beach, and other areas in Rameswaram.